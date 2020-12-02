Nearly 100 people across the nation banned together virtually on Saturday for a 5K run to support women’s health and to remember the life of a Colusa County native that lost her battle with colon cancer three years ago on what would have been her 38th birthday.
Sadie Ash, founder of the Colusa based non-profit organization The Farmer’s Daughter, said the run was created by herself, Kimberly Barrow and Rebecca Finnen, all natives of Colusa.
“We chose to do a run to support women’s health, specifically colon and colorectal cancer in honor of my sister Laurel Ash Stevens,” said Ash.
According to Ash, Laurel was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in 2013 at the age of 30.
“She battled for four years, and passed away in May of 2017,” said Ash. “During her fight, her family and friends learned so much about colon cancer. It is the second leading cancer death behind lung, and one out of five patients is between the ages of 24-50. This was a shock to all of us, as it isn’t something you hear of often, and normally associate with the elderly.”
According to Ash, the goal of the inaugural run was to raise money to benefit Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Butte and Glenn counties.
“We want to work with local doctors and hospitals to promote early testing and detection,” said Ash.
Of the 92 people involved, Ash said runners as far away as Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas, Florida, Rhode Island and Baja Mexico participated, as well as several others throughout the state.
“We were able to raise $2600, which is a great feat for a virtual run,” said Ash.
According to Ash, organizers had originally planned to host an in-person run in Colusa with a health and wellness fair planned to conclude the event.
“All that changed with the state's restrictions over the last seven months,” said Ash. “In July we made the call to make it a virtual run. With this change, we encouraged participants to run, walk or ride their bikes. The goal was to get people outside and moving!”
Ash said the decision to switch to a virtual run was two-fold, with the longevity of the event in mind.
“We believed that if we could make this a fun and engaging virtual run for 2020, we would have a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for 2021,” said Ash.
Ash said due to the online format, there were no race winners this year.
“The community and the memory of Laurel were the winners,” said Ash. “We were able to raise awareness and funds to benefit colon cancer awareness and early detection.”
The Farmer’s Daughter organization was founded earlier this year after Ash, Barrow and Finnen met at the end of 2019 to plan a 5K race in honor of Laurel, but soon realized that there was a bigger need within the community of Colusa County and beyond.
Ash said the non-profit was named after Laurel because, as the sixth generation of rice farmers, she was the ultimate farmer’s daughter, much like many other women in the community.
“The Farmer’s Daughter is in all of us,” it was stated in a release from the organization. “She is your mom, wife, sister, cousin and daughter.”