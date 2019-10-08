Bring your four-legged family members out for a day of fun at the park and help other pets still in need of a home.
Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will host the inaugural Puptoberfest at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of 10th and Market Streets in Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Festivities will kick off with a dog walk down to William S. Green Park and back at 11 a.m. followed by a Doggy Costume Contest at around noon.
There will also be grooming services onsite and blankets will be provided if you would like to have a picnic with your pup.
Colusa Animal Shelter volunteer and event organizer Molly Conrado said she wanted to incorporate animals and the community into event to benefit the shelters non-profit, FOCCAS.
“After a lot of thinking, I decided to do something in the fall,” said Conrado. “I researched possibilities and came up with Puptoberfest.”
Conrado said FOCCAS provides funds for the shelter the County does not provide.
“It purchases vaccines, testing and veterinary visits if needed,” said Conrado. “FOCCAS also connects the shelter with rescues and transports animals to those rescues.”
Admission to the event is free and all are welcome to attend, with or without a dog.
Conrado said there will be several lawn games for kids and adults to enjoy, a photo booth, a 50/50 raffle as well as several local vendors providing food and drinks including SAUCED, Grindstone Winery and The Taproom at Colusa Made.
All proceeds from the event will benefit FOCCAS.
Event sponsors include Alsco Geyer, Davies Oil Co., Colusa County Strength and Conditioning, Higway 20 Sign Works, Sweet Beans, Jack and Emily Ehrke, Griff’s Feed and Seed, McNary-Moore Funeral Service, Jeff Moresco Farms, the Colusa Lions Club, Ed and Denise Conrado and Boes Mobile DJ.
For more information, message Puptoberfest on Facebook or email puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.