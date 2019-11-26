Students at Johnson Junior High School in Arbuckle got into Thanksgiving spirit last Friday as they held their inaugural Turkey Trot fun run.
Every student enrolled in a physical education class participated in the .825 mile event that wound around the campus.
Sixth-grade competitors comprised one division while seventh and eighth graders made up the other with the top finishers receiving special recognition.
Winners in the sixth-grade division included Luis Salud, Adrian Duarte Paco Ruiz, Elizabeth Campiz, Dayami Mendez and Magali Jauregui.
Among the seventh and eighth graders Adrian Carrillo, Alfonso Orozco, David Aguirre, Letzy Ambriz, Macey Myers and Danica Hagle finished ahead of the pack.