Throughout the month of July, the Ministerial Association of Colusa County has teamed up with Grocery Outlet in Williams to host their annual “Independence from hunger” campaign.
Reverend Jason D. McMullan, Community Engagement Manager for the association and pastor at Williams Community Church, said this is the second year that the store has chosen the Ministerial Association to be the recipient of the funds that they collect from customers, through “top-ups” to their transaction or by donating a specific amount at the register.
“All the proceeds received will pay to put food directly into the hands of our neighbors in need, throughout Colusa County,” said McMullan.
According to McMullan, the campaign will also help the association highlight their efforts to build a county food bank.
“The County of Colusa is working with us to provide a Community Development Grant that will purchase a large warehouse building, and allow us to store a great deal of food for those that are in need, as well as open Vocational development opportunities for those in the county,” said McMullan. “We intend to use this fundraiser to shine a light on these efforts.”