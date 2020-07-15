The Sites Authority is organizing a virtual town hall meeting for the public and interested stakeholders to learn more about the Sites Reservoir project.
The meeting is planned for today, July 15 from 2-4 p.m.
A brief project overview presentation will be provided to those in attendance. Participants will have the ability to have their questions answered during the virtual meeting as well.
To join the virtual meeting, visit https://meethdr.webex.com/mw3300/wireless/callme.do?autoLaunch=0&protocolUID=1ca8b7aa8ddeac5b6128cb9e68ec149a. Enter meeting number: 143 344 1835 and password: Sites1234.
You can also join the meeting by phone by calling 408-418-9388 and entering the access code 146 344 1835.
For more information about the town hall meetings, go to https://sitesproject.org/sites-project-authority/meetings/.