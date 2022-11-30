According to city officials, the city of Colusa will begin several long-anticipated infrastructure projects throughout the city in 2023 that have been funded through grants.
“Each one of these projects has been in the process of application, approval, funding agreements and bid for no less than two years,” read a statement from city officials. “We saw in 2020, with the slowdown caused by COVID-19, a longer than anticipated delay for all municipalities. We are excited to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, and look forward to having a very busy and productive 12-24 months.”
Projects that are expected to get underway in the coming months:
Splash Pad
A splash pad will be installed at A.B. Davison Park at the southwest corner near the pool. This $177,000 project, which has been fully funded through Proposition 68 funds, is projected to begin in March. At this time all equipment has been received and city officials estimate that it will be fully completed by April.
Walnut Ranch project
New water lines totalling $3.8 million and new sewer lines totalling $4.48 million will be installed throughout the Walnut Ranch subdivision, starting in spring 2023. The project, which city officials said is already fully funded, will also abandon septic tanks in the area. According to city officials, this project is expected to be completed by early winter 2023.
Wescott Road Rehabilitation project
A $2.8 million project to completely refurbish Wescott Road will go out to bidders in Spring 2023. According to city officials, this project will include new sidewalks, speed tables and lighting, all of which are expected to be installed by 2024.
State Park improvements
A $645,000 project to improve the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area is scheduled to get underway in Spring 2023. This project will include new fencing along Roberts Ditch and group campgrounds, replacement of picnic tables and barbeques and renovation of turf areas. City officials said there are also plans to install battery operated irrigation valves to conserve water and pay stations with credit card processing. This project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023.
Well project
A $6.7 million project to install a new well at 3,5000 gpm is scheduled to get underway at the beginning of the year in 2024. This project, which city officials said has been fully funded, will install rehab wells 4, 5, and 6 with new buildings while abandoning wells 2 and 3. Hydrogen sulfide and manganese treatments will also be implemented. According to city officials, funding for this project has been in motion for the past six years. This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
Recycled Waterwaste project
A $16 million project is in the works to make multiple upgrades to the Waterwaste Treatment Plant, including additional filters, enclosing UV systems, aeration basin, pond system and drainage improvements. There will also be a new maintenance building put in with a new recycled water booster station and irrigation system improvements. Officials said this project is expected to get underway next year and completion is scheduled for 2024.
City officials said all projected costs for these fully funded projects use no funds from the city’s general fund. Other city funds are anticipated to be used.
All completion dates may change to due weather as well, said officials.