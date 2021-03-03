Cal Fire defensible space inspectors are set to start visiting homes within the State Responsible Area of Tehama and Glenn counties in the coming weeks, according to a press release from Cal Fire’s Tehama-Glenn Unit.
Inspectors will be working to educate the public on Public Resource Code 4291, which requires residents of California to provide and maintain a defensible space of a minimum of 100 feet around structures, according to the press release.
Homeowners can increase the chances of their home surviving a wildland fire by following the following fire-safe practices:
Zone 1
Extends 30 feet from buildings, structures, decks, etc.
–Remove dead plants, grass and weeds (vegetation).
–Remove dead or dry leaves and pine needles from one’s yard, roof and rain gutters.
–Remove branches that hang over the roof and keep dead branches 10 feet away from the chimney.
–Trim trees regularly to keep branches a minimum of 10 feet from other trees.
–Relocates wood piles to Zone 2.
–Remove or prune flammable plants and shrubs near windows.
–Remove vegetation and items that could catch fire from around and under decks.
–Create a separation between trees, shrubs and items that could catch fire – such as patio furniture, wood piles, swing sets, etc.
Zone 2
Extends 100 feet from buildings, structures, decks, etc.
–Cut or mow annual grass down to a maximum height of 4 inches.
–Create horizontal space between shrubs and trees.
–Create vertical space between grass, shrubs and trees.
–Remove fallen leaves, needles, twigs, bark, cones and small branches. However, they may be permitted to a depth of 3 inches.
Defensible space inspectors will be available to answer questions on how to make homes fire safe through defensible space and home hardening, according to the press release.
“Fire season is fast approaching and if vegetation is not managed it can create hazardous conditions for wildfire,” it was stated in the press release.
For more information on making homes fire safe, visit www.readyforwildfire.org.