In the early hours of Thursday morning, two area pharmacies were burglarized and the suspects are still at large.
Officers from the Colusa Police Department were dispatched to Davison Drug and Stationery in Colusa to respond to a burglary alarm at 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, according to a release issued by the department.
“When officers arrived they discovered the front door was broken and entry had been made,” read the release.
With assistance from the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office, the building was searched but no subjects were located.
“Video surveillance showed an unknown sedan backing into the parking lot,” read the release. “Two subjects are then seen taking a large rock out of a backpack and forcing entry. The suspects had masks and gloves on.”
According to the release, the suspects remained in the store for approximately two minutes before leaving and did not take any items from the store.
Williams Police Department Lieutenant Chris Miller said officers from his department were dispatched to an alarm activation at Fouch and Sons Pharmacy at 4:25 a.m. the same morning.
“The officers arrived on scene and discovered the business had been burglarized,” said Miller.
According to Miller, deputies from the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search of the premises and no suspects were located.
Responding officers reviewed the surveillance video at this location and observed the same subjects and vehicle that were seen on the Davison Drug video just an hour earlier.
Miller said the Williams Police Department is working with the Colusa Police Department to investigate these crimes. Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to call Colusa Police Department Sgt. Jackson at 458-7777 or Williams Police Officer Hindo at 473-2661.