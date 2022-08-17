It’s a lot of Strain in Arbuckle championship

Derick Strain added to his collection of Arbuckle Golf Club championships with the greatest of ease this past weekend.
The 6-foot-4, 32-year-old farmer added to a lengthy list of achievements for the family too.
His 36-hole total of 2-under 142 daylighted the field. Former champion Thomas Steinhoff was a distant second at 151, followed by Bobby Martinez and Nic Weber at 156.
Derick might have wondered if sister Sadie would have provided stiffer competition. Sadie, who is a former collegiate player (Santa Clara, Cal Poly SLO), carries a zero handicap like her brother. She recently tied for medalist honors (74) at the recent U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur (ages 25-50) qualifying in San Luis Obispo. The tournament will be held Sept. 17-22 at the Fiddlesticks Country Club in Fort Myers, Fla.
“When we get together, it’s usually with my parents and it’s always a battle,” Derick said. “She’s always a challenge.”
Derick, Sadie and parents Valerie and Rick have enjoyed continued success, winning the Family Generational Scramble Tournament three of the past four years at the Monterey Peninsula Golf Course and were the low scramble team in the Arbuckle club’s 100th anniversary celebration. Derick and his father also recently won the men’s invitational at the Monterey club.
“This weekend was pretty good for me,” said Derick of his sub-par weekend golf. He overcame a triple bogey on the 10th hole Sunday. Ironically, soon-to-wed Steinhoff also struggled there, opening the tournament with a double bogey.
“Thomas is always the guy I watch the closest,” Derick said.
“I’ll take it. I’m hitting fairways and putting OK.”
Defending champion Marc Engelenner of Loomis, a former touring pro, recently teamed with Sadie in the Sacramento City Mixed Scotch tournament. They have won that event plus the Sacramento County Mixed Scotch.
In addition, Sadie won several junior events and tied for first in an invitational college event at Cal Poly.
Sadie, who has a Masters degree in Business Administration, is moving to San Luis Obispo after accepting a banking position.
“I think it goes back and forth,” she says of matchups with her brother. “The last time we played nine holes, I think we tied.”
NET DIVISION - In this past weekend’s Arbuckle event, Johnny Mike Vawter won the net division for the second straight year at 3-under 141, followed by Bobby Martinez 143, Todd Nelson 144, Jeff Thomas 146, Pete Rominger 149, Rick Strain 150 and Eloy Garcia 151.