Dozens of people gathered in Williams on Friday morning for a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the final 10 homes of a new affordable housing development.
The project, developed by the Sacramento-based affordable housing developer NeighborWorks Sacramento, brings 20 new Self-Help Housing units through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development’s Mutual Self-Help Housing program.
Beilui Naizghi, project manager for NeighborWorks Sacramento, said the 20 new homes will house 73 people, many of which lived in Williams or Colusa County prior to building their home.
According to Naizghi, families build 65 percent of the home themselves, with supervision and guidance from construction supervisors.
“They commit 35 hours a week for the whole building period, about 14 months,” said Naizghi. “In exchange, they do not have a downpayment and they receive an affordable mortgage from USDA Rural Development.”
Naizghi said the development features three-, four- and five-bedroom homes with mortgages ranging from $210,000 to $240,000.
“I’m excited to enjoy the new home I created with my hands,” said Angelica Perez, one of the new homeowners. “The process was so rewarding but difficult. My favorite part was learning new skills like using power tools and learning how to build my home.”
The development was built in two groups of 10 and all of the families involved work on their houses together. The first of the ten homes was completed in December 2018.
“It’s really building a neighborhood and community, as well as new homes,” said Naizghi.
According to Naizghi, NeighborWorks Sacramento leveraged $5.3 million to develop the 20-home project and purchased much of the building materials from Close Lumber in Williams.
“We purchased over $16,000 worth of lumber and other materials per home,” said Naizghi. “That’s $320,000 for the whole development.”
Naizghi said the developer also purchased electrical wiring, lights, fans, hardware, mirrors, door knobs and more from Home Depot in Yuba City for the project.
“We are honored to have provided support to these families,” said Juan Rivera, CEO of NeighborWorks Sacramento. “They committed thousands of hours building homes. These homeowners and their kids will have stronger futures as a result of this project.”
NeighborWorks Sacramento will be starting construction on another self-help homebuilders development in Arbuckle next month. Naizghi said there are currently seven open spots in Group 2 of this project.
For more information, call NeighborWorks Sacramento at 916-661-5650 or visit www.nwsac.org.