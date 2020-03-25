The Colusa County Jail has suspended visitation until further notice as a preventative measure to decrease the potential risk of exposure to COVID-19 for staff and inmates at the facility.
“At this time, there are no COVID-19 cases or known exposures at the Colusa County jail,” said Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell on Friday. “However, we are fully aware of the high danger the spread of this virus poses to the inmate population and our staff.”
According to Bradwell, the jail has also implemented additional screenings during the inmate intake process prior to booking in addition to suspending all jail programs including Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and the Inmate Education Program.
Bradwell said that while visitation has been suspended, inmates will still have the capability to use the phone services and additional phone services have already been approved within the jail to support the increased need.
The Colusa Police Department has also suspended its front desk and walk-in services until further notice in response to the COVID-19 virus.
“These operational changes are an effort to reduce contact between members of the public and Department personnel to maintain the health and safety of our workforce and members of the public,” read a release issued by the department on Friday.
According to the release, office staff will still be available via telephone Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
“There will be some exemptions to the closure as it relates to specific business that requires an in-person meeting including, but not limited to release of property/vehicles and registering of offenders required by law,” read the release.
Officers will still be available around the clock to handle priority calls and maintain routine city patrols, read the release, but will attempt to handle non-priority calls and reports by telephone.