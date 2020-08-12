The Glenn and Colusa groundwater authority technical advisory committees will meet jointly via teleconference on Friday at 1 p.m.
One of the agenda items is a discussion and possible action on the selection of a TAC member from GGA and CGA to provide regular TAC meeting updates at board meetings.
To view the full agenda, visit https://bit.ly/3gOTo3F.
The meeting will take place remotely and can be accessed by visiting https://csus.zoom.us/j/97144229400 or calling 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 971 4422 9400.
The virtual meeting will open at 12:30 p.m. to give participants time to log on and set up.