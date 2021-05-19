Karen’s House hosts first fundraiser since pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic halted all fundraising opportunities for more than a year, members of Colusa County’s only domestic violence program Karen’s House said they saw an increase in the need for services during the extended shut downs.
The non-profit organization was finally able to resume their fundraising efforts May 7 as they hosted their third annual golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club.
Diana Lytal, Karen’s House secretary, said that while the final tabulations have not been received yet, all the funds received at the tournament help the non-profit continue domestic violence services in Colusa County while they continue to apply for grants to enable them to purchase a shelter facility suitable to house victims and families, which has been the ultimate goal of the organization for the past few years.
“As with any non-profit, we rely 100 percent on the generosity of donors and fundraising events so this has been a relief to be able to begin events again to keep our critical services available,” said Lytal. “We have been submitting applications for available grants and will continue to get our mission out to the public to request additional donations.”
Lytal said a good time was had by all that attended and 12 teams competed in the tournament.
Team “Heck Raisers” took first place, with “Team Shenanigans” coming in second and “Breckin’s Taxi Team” rounding out the top three.
Karen’s House was established in April 2018, after the disappearance and death of Williams native Karen Garcia, to offer resources and help to those in domestic violence situations.
Garcia was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Salvador Garcia-Vaca after a history of domestic violence between the two while they were together.
The nonprofit organization advocates on behalf of victims of domestic violence and their children, by providing clothing, temporary shelter and a safe space that promotes intervention, prevention, awareness and empowerment.
Karen’s House has a few more events coming up, including hosting their annual rib feed at the Williams Pioneer Days June 5.
They will also have a booth set up at the Colusa Founder’s Day celebration on June 19.
Those interested in becoming vendors at the upcoming events can contact Lytal at 530-681-2532 to request an application.
For more information about the organization, visit https://karenshouse.org.