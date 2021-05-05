After fundraising efforts to keep and expand services was halted for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Colusa County’s only domestic violence program Karen’s House is gearing up to host their third annual golf tournament on Friday.
“Karen’s House is excited to be able to resume our fundraising efforts!,” said Diana Lytal, Karen’s House secretary. “We were unable to do anything since 2019 which has put a hold on our efforts to obtain a facility to use as a shelter.”
Karen’s House was established in April 2018, after the disappearance and death of Williams native Karen Garcia, to offer resources and help to those in domestic violence situations. The nonprofit organization advocates on behalf of victims of domestic violence and their children, by providing a safe space that promotes intervention, prevention, awareness and empowerment.
According to Lytal, proceeds from the golf tournament event will be used to continue assisting domestic violence victims in Colusa County with clothing and temporary shelter.
“The ultimate goal is to obtain enough funding to obtain our own shelter that can house multiple individuals as well as office space and storage for items provided,” said Lytal.
The organization is also working on obtaining grants to help fund a shelter, according to Lytal.
Lytal said the organization has seen a definite increase in domestic violence cases over the last 13 months, especially with the shelter in place period that was required.
“We have doubled our efforts to provide information to local law enforcement as well as other organizations so that our contact information and other resources are readily available to the public,” said Lytal. “We have also seen an increase in individuals proactively reaching out for the information.”
According to Lytal, one in three women – and one in four men – have been in abusive relationships, and one in five women and one in seven men have faced severe physical violence.
Additionally, 20 people are abused by an intimate partner every minute, adding up to 10 million each year and intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crimes, said Lytal.
“We need the public’s help to expand our program to offer housing, resources and education to limit this horrific epidemic,” said Lytal.
The tournament will be held at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, starting at 9:30 a.m.
“Tournament has some great prizes for first, second and third place winners as well as a delicious mexican dinner afterward and raffle prizes as well,” said Lytal.
Registration costs $100 per player and includes golf green fees, cart use, lunch and prizes.
For those unable to attend the event but would still like to contribute, donations can be mailed to Karen’s House, PO BOX 1596, Williams, CA 95987.
For more information or to register for the tournament, call 701-4130 or visit the Karen’s House Facebook page.