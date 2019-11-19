To prevent a cancelation, the community of Williams has been rallying together to make sure the holiday lights shine bright in town this year for the annual Festival of Lights.
Event organizer Jason McMullan took up the cause after the Citizens for a Better Williams committee, the organization that usually hosts the festival, announced that they will not be organizing the event this year.
After hearing of the cancelation, McMullan sprang into action and set up a community meeting to see what could be done to keep the beloved tradition alive this year.
According to McMullan, 23 people attended the meeting last week, and it has generated a great deal of interest from all around the county.
McMullan said he already submitted the paperwork for the event to the city last week and will go before the city council tonight to get their approval to move forward.
“Several of us are going to the meeting to present our case for keeping it going this year,” said McMullan. “We will present all the businesses and organizations who have entered floats and vendor booths. We are hopeful for a positive response.”
According to McMullan, Williams city staffers have already given their recommendation for the event as well and Frank Kennedy, Williams city administrator, said he anticipates the council will approve the special events permit.
“We are glad to see the parade continue,” said Kennedy. “It is something that people in the community really enjoy.”
Each year the festival has includes three main components – a parade, a vendor fair and a tree lighting – all of which McMullan plans to include in his revived version of the festivities.
“I have coordinator for each of those, putting them together, getting entrants to the parade, fair, and (I) am working with volunteers to go get a large tree right after Thanksgiving,” said McMullan.
According to McMullan, there are already more than 10 confirmed entries in the parade, including two tractors.
“It may not sound like a lot, but it is significant, seeing as there were six last year,” said McMullan.
McMullan said the only item that has received an adverse reception is the big Christmas tree.
“City staff has said that it weighs on city resources, however our 23 member team has overwhelmingly been for it, so a lot of us are going...to advocate for it,” said McMullan.
According to Kennedy, the Citizens for a Better Williams committee did not bring in a large tree last year due to several fires occurring across the region at that time.
“They felt it was not necessary to cut down another tree,” said Kennedy. “Instead, they modified by bringing in a dozen artificial trees and decorated those around the Town Square.”
McMullan said he plans to meet with the Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department after the Williams City Council meeting to ask for their help to secure a tree for the lighting ceremony.
“They always did it for us in the past, and I need to show I have volunteers to help this year - which I do,” said McMullan.
McMullan said proceeds from this years Festival of Lights will go to benefit the food distribution programs at churches within the community of Williams.
“It’s been a whirlwind, but man, had it been amazing to see this community come together - not just in Williams, but all of Colusa County,” said McMullan.