LA couple uncovers family mystery in Colusa home

What started as a quest to find out more about their heritage led a Los Angeles couple to a humble home in Colusa to uncover a mystery more than 70 years old.
Patrick Pirkey and his wife Sandra Fowler have heard countless stories about their Pirkey heritage for years, but despite the many tales, they said the holes in the timeline lead to many questions.
“Sandra has done an amazingly remarkable job of discovering and illuminating this side of the Pirkey/Longmire family,” said Pirkey.
The couple heard many of the stories of their heritage from Patrick’s granddad, Frank Zea Pirkey Jr., whom Patrick Pirkey said was the definition of a gentleman and a scholar.
“Frank Zea Pirkey Jr. was my mentor and hero growing up,” said Patrick Pirkey. “I did not get to see him or my grandmother Jane that much because my family relocated frequently as a United States Air Force family from Hawaii to Europe and many places in between, but Frank Zea Pirkey Jr. and I made up for lost time when together.”
For about two years, Patrick Pirkey said his father – then Colonel Frederick Pirkey – was stationed at Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento before the family relocated to Brussels so he could serve as second in command at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
During his time living in the American River neighborhood of Sacramento, Patrick Pirkey said he and his younger brother Parke Pirkey lived just a few blocks away from Pirkey Jr. and his wife Jane. The brothers have tons of fond memories of the very colorful couple and heard many stories from their younger years, including Pirkey Jr.’s time in the military.
From a long line of West Point Graduates, Air Force officers and medical professionals, Fowler said Pirkey Jr. – also a West Point Graduate – constructed Machinata Airfield during the battle of Okinawa, which was the final battle of World War II, and invented a hasty method of utilizing aerial photographs for indirect artillery fire.
“He was awarded a Bronze star for completing the construction of Machinata Airfield thirty days ahead of schedule while under enemy fire!,” said Fowler.
Patrick Pirkey also recalls Pirkey Jr. telling stories about his father, Frank Zea Pirkey Sr., who traveled in a covered wagon from the Washington, D.C./Virginia area with his brother Marion in 1880 after they both graduated from the University of Maryland Dental School. Pirkey Sr. settled in Colusa and Marion settled in Willows, according to Fowler.
Once settled, Pirkey Sr. worked as a dentist at the Pirkey Dental Building in Colusa for many years and married Nannette “Nannie” Longmire before Pirkey Jr. was born.
These stories are what sparked Fowler’s interest in the Pirkey family tree.
“Last year for Christmas, I found the Pirkey Dental Building and had a photo printed and nicely mounted for the family,” said Fowler. “This year, I wanted to dig a bit deeper, to find another photo or story. I didn’t realize how evolved it would become.”
Fowler said she began the research process by utilizing a few legal databases including LexisNexis and spent the next three months engulfed in the Pirkey family’s history.
“It almost became a full-time job,” said Fowler. “... I started digging and I was like ‘wow,’ It was really interesting how things evolved.”
During her research, Fowler found a newspaper article about the Frank Z. Pirkey House located at 738 Jay St. in Colusa.
According to the article, the Queen Anne Cottage was constructed for Pirkey Sr. in 1909 by W.C. Blean on the same property Pirkey Sr. had purchased a house on in 1895.
“Dr. Pirkey occupied the residence for fifty-six years before he died,” read the article. “In the backyard is a headstone marking his grave.”
Fowler said this particular article caught her interest because the family believed that Pirkey Sr. and his wife Nannie were buried in a cemetery in Colusa. The couple had even visited the cemetery a few months prior, looking for their headstones.
The new information uncovered by Fowler led to several more questions so the couple decided to add Colusa to the itinerary of their Thanksgiving road trip.
“Patrick and I drove from Los Angeles to Colusa determined to learn as much as we can about the history of the Pirkeys and Longmires in Colusa, Willows, Sacramento and Glenn County at large,” said Fowler. “(We were) determined to find out exactly where Great Grand Dad Pirkey is laid to rest.”
Through research and assistance from a local historian, Patrick Pirkey and Fowler learned that their great granddad’s house on Jay Street in Colusa was now owned by a local businessman and rented to a young family.
Pirkey immediately suggested purchasing the home to keep it in the Pirkey family but the owners were not interested in selling. Instead, the current tenants opened their home to the couple and spent the day with them to show them around the property.
After mentioning the idea that their great granddad may be buried on the property, the current tenant told them to wait just a minute and then began moving a pile of cinder blocks in the backyard.
“Sure enough, under those cinder blocks was a huge, 1,000 pound headstone, really well done, with his name on it,” said Pirkey.
According to Pirkey, the headstone was not far from an orange tree that the couple believes was planted by Great Granddad Pirkey Sr. while he lived at the home. Coincidentally, Patrick Pirkey said Pirkey Sr. was picking oranges from a tree in his yard when he fell and broke his hip. He went to the hospital for a while before he ultimately succumbed to his injuries in 1950. Patrick Pirkey and Fowler said they were able to take some clipping from that tree in addition to some oranges, which they plan to turn into marmalade. Fowler said she plans to bake some fresh bread as well to enjoy with the marmalade because bread baking was a favorite hobby of Pirkey Sr.