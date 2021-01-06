LaMalfa sworn in for fifth term

Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R- Richvale) was sworn in for his 5th term in as US Representatives this afternoon. Rep. LaMalfa was re-elected with 57% of the vote, an increase of over two percentage points from 2018. This Congress is one of the most evenly divided in history with Democrats holding a slim 222-211, majority, with two seats still in question.
LaMalfa Stated: “I am looking forward to a successful term in Congress. While Washington and our country remain bitterly divided, I will continue to focus on common sense reforms that improve the lives of our constituents. We should be able to finish the permitting and begin construction of Sites Reservoir, a project that I have worked towards for too many years. I am also optimistic that I can make significant progress on improving federal forestry policy, so that we can accelerate much needed forest management and turning trees into useable products and biomass power. This would return many jobs back into the woods and help make our rural communities much more fire resistant. I expect many hard-fought battles ahead, but I will always be focused on what works for us in the ‘real world’, not what sounds good to the DC press corps or Capitol insiders.”
Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.