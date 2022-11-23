There are just a few days left to sponsor a wreath to honor a veteran at the Colusa Cemetery during the Wreaths Across America event that will take place Dec. 17.
Since 2008, Congress has designated a date in December each year as National Wreaths Across America Day to remember and honor veterans and each year ceremonies take place at cemeteries across the United States to lay wreaths on the graves of each of the fallen.
Daniell Frampton, district manager for the Colusa Cemetery District, said Holy Cross Catholic cemetery in Colusa and the tribal cemetery have also been added this year. According to Frampton, there are 1,035 veterans buried within the three cemeteries and, so far, 629 wreaths have been purchased.
Wreaths will also be placed at the Williams Cemetery, where 375 veterans are buried, and the Meridian Cemetery, where 105 veterans are buried. As of Nov. 18, 142 wreaths had been purchased for the Williams Cemetery and 12 wreaths had been purchased for the Meridian Cemetery.
Wreaths cost $15 each and can be purchased online. The final day to purchase a wreath for this year’s ceremony is Nov. 28. Any wreaths purchased after this date will be included in the 2023 ceremony.
Joining several cemeteries across the nation, the Colusa Cemetery, located at 1974 Wilson Ave. in Colusa, and the Williams Cemetery, 2438 Zumwalt Rd., in Williams, and the Meridian Cemetery, located on Meridian Road in Meridian, host a remembrance wreath laying ceremony on Dec. 17 to place wreaths on the graves of the veterans buried at each site.
The ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. The public is also encouraged to stay after the ceremony and help lay wreaths on the graves of veterans.
For more information, to purchase a wreath or to donate, call the Colusa Cemetery at 530-458-2650 or visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0636.