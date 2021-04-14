Colusa County advanced to the orange, moderately restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system two weeks ago, allowing more businesses to reopen and increased capacities and operations for those already open.
But this shift has not brought the stream of customers that local business owners were hoping to welcome back under these loosened guidelines.
Aurora Ramirez, owner of Soothing Hands Salon and Spa and Soothing Hands Wellness Center in Colusa, said many of her customers are still very cautious about the pandemic and business has been slow since the county was allowed to loosen restrictions.
“I only operate one day a week right now,” said Ramirez.
According to Ramirez, she and several other business owners in Colusa are cautiously optimistic about the loosening of restrictions as well, because when that first happened last year it did not last long.
“We didn’t even get 24 hours notice to close up again, and all the money we had put into reopening was wasted,” said Ramirez.
During the shutdown, Ramirez said she was forced to pay the rent for both of her shops as well as the utilities and her own mortgage using her savings account.
“It’s been really hard but I have been figuring it out,” said Ramirez.
Ramirez said she does not think things will get back to normal anytime soon, even as restrictions loosen, but she is glad that she lives in such a supportive community.
“The community has been very good with providing support to local businesses during this time and my clients have been amazing,” said Ramirez. “When I reach out they are so happy to hear my voice again.”
Ramierez said she will continue to take baby steps moving forward, but is hoping that the community will be able to move past the pandemic in the safest way possible.
“I hope that we continue to reopen,” said Ramirez. “We are a small town and we are all just trying to hang in there.”
For other businesses, things are starting to get back to normal.
Noah Enns, social media manager for Famers Brewing Co., LLC, said the brewery has been navigating the pandemic as best they can.
At this time, there is indoor and outdoor patio seating available at the brewery outside of Princeton and the large facility can accommodate spreading out tables to maintain six feet of distance between parties.
According to Enns, recent laws that do not require attendees to purchase food in order to be served alcohol during a visit to the brewery have helped increase business recently.
“If trends continue and restrictions lessen, we plan on having events,” said Enns.
Enns said a lot has been happening at the brewery lately, with the release of two new beers in March and distribution now reaching the Bay Area.
“We have more beer releases in the coming future and may be looking to sign with another distributor later this year,” said Enns.
The brewery will also be opening a new tasting room in Chico in January 2022 in the Tank District of Meriam Park and will feature a restaurant, gift shop and outdoor patio.
Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks, according to Enns.
“We are truly excited for this opportunity and look forward to bringing a unique taproom venue to this up and coming community,” said Bill and Kristin Weller, founders of Farmers Brewing Co. “Brainstorming ideas for the taproom has been fun, yet challenging and we are enthusiastic about what our new venture will have to offer.”
Diane Shuman, owner of Market Street Grill in Colusa, said being able to resume indoor seating has definitely boosted business in recent weeks.
“We are back to seeing a little more normal days,” said Shuman. “It’s very encouraging.”
According to Shuman, she and her staff made the decision to wait to open the indoor dining room until all of the staff could be vaccinated.
“My staff has been awesome,” said Shuman. “They have all been advocates for doing whatever we need to do to get back to normal.”
Shuman said the restaurant opened its doors for indoor dining one week after restrictions were loosened following a weekend of deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire establishment.
“We wanted to give everything a really good once over and all wash everything before we opened back up,” said Shuman.
According to Shuman, although they were able to turn their parking lot into an outdoor patio during the pandemic, things were “pretty horrible” for the restaurant industry during the pandemic.
“We have very loyal customers and showed us so much support,” said Shuman. “They would get a lot of take out and grab-and-go meals, but you can’t get take out every night!”
Shuman said she is looking forward to restrictions continuing to loosen and eventually disappear as the pandemic subsides and, she said, she owes the community a big thank you for their support during these trying times because without them her restaurant would not have made it through the pandemic.
Just before the first shutdown went into effect back in March 2020, Shuman decided to expand her business to include frozen yogurt and since she never got to have a grand opening, she plans to host a big event in the near future.
“I’d really love to have a frozen yogurt party on the patio,” said Shuman. “We could all use a nice celebration.”