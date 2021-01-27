Dear Editor:
The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) – the voice of California’s 58 Counties – would like to thank Colusa County Supervisor Denise Carter for her strong leadership at the state level in the area of Housing, Land Use & Transportation (HLT). Supervisor Carter represented California’s Counties for the past year as Chair of CSAC’s HLT Policy Committee.
As Chair, Supervisor Carter worked closely with CSAC Officers and the Board of Directors to review, update and advise the County Platform that guides CSAC policy positioning on issues and legislation related to transportation/infrastructure planning and funding, public works contract administration, general plan/planning procedures and more.
We appreciate her strong, insightful voice and service to the County Family.
Graham Knaus
Executive Director
California State Association of Counties.