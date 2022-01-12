Content submitted to Tri-County News
On January 6th, 2021, a mob of angry Americans stormed the U.S. Congress in an attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power. Their anger was fueled by lies: first from President Trump and then from boot-licking Republican politicians. Congressman Doug LaMalfa was one of those liars. In November and December he spread election conspiracy theories and, in the immediate aftermath of the deadly attack, he voted against certification of the results of the presidential election.
One year ago, every major newspaper in the North State called for Congressman LaMalfa to resign or, failing that, for a principled Republican to challenge him in the next election. No principled Republican has answered that call.
Congressman LaMalfa’s redrawn district includes Sutter County and most of Yuba County. Many of these new voters are eager to be represented by a principled and effective conservative. Doug LaMalfa is neither principled nor effective. He betrayed his oath of office when he chose Trump over democracy, and he has produced no legislation worthy of note in his ten years of Congressional bench-warming.
My name is Max Steiner, and I am running for Congress as a moderate Democrat. As a combat veteran, I know that “patriotism” is more than a word politicians say on TV and as an American I know that elections don’t always go the way I want them to. It would be an honor to represent the North State until a better Republican than Doug finds the courage to step up.
– Max Steiner, Chico