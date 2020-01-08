Dear Editor,
The annual Yuletide Dinner has been a Christmas Day tradition in Colusa County for 35 years. On December 25, 2019, almost 150 people were served Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, thanks to the generosity of this wonderful community.
The Yuletide Dinner Committee would like to thank all those who donated their time, money, turkeys, and pies to make this year’s Dinner a festive success. Just under 90 “meals on wheels” were delivered countywide from 11 to 1 p.m., and some 40 meals were served in Friendship Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. Many of our in-house guests were able to take home “to-go” boxes. Another 20 plus meals were delivered late in the day to Valley West.
We are very grateful to the steady stream of individuals and families who helped set up, cook, carve, serve, and clean up. And we would particularly like to acknowledge the ongoing generous financial support from Colusa Rotary.
Thanks to all who helped, and best wishes for a blessed 2020.
Gratefully,
Janet Anderson, Barbara Ahola, Marie Critchfield, Elizabeth Yerxa -
Yuletide Dinner Committee