A $228 MILLION YUBA COLLEGE SCHOOL BOND WILL BE ON THE MARCH 2020 BALLOT!!! We are already paying on FOUR Yuba College Bonds.
All of Colusa County voters will see this on their March 2020 ballots.
A bond is a TAX!!! A portion of Yolo, Placer, Lake, Glenn and Butte Counties will vote and will be taxed on the Yuba College School Bond. All of Colusa, Yuba and Sutter County’s will vote and be taxed on it!!
Many of the projects listed on this bond are mirror images that were listed on previous Yuba College bonds. Why weren’t the projects completed with the previous bonds?
The Yuba College Administration is leasing a building at 425 Plumas Street (Yuba City) at whopping $310,000 per year. Why? Why are their offices not located on the campus?
We are already paying on 4 Yuba College Bonds!! We will be paying on those bonds for many, many years to come. This will impact your property taxes. If you rent, the increased property tax will likely be passed on to you.
How much longer will we be paying on these school bonds?
Our children and grandchildren will inherit these bonds.
Yuba College Bond A - Ends 8/1/2031 - 11 years remaining.
Yuba College Bond B- Ends 8/1/2046 - 26 years remaining
Yuba College Bond C - Ends 8/1/2050 - 30 years remaining
Yuba College Bond D - Ends 8/1/2039 - 19 years remaining
Astounding!!!! Taxes on 4 Yuba College bonds is enough!
Please visit and follow on Facebook: Yuba College Bond #5 - Vote No
Please share this information!!! It is important that voters and taxpayers see this!
VOTE NO ON MEASURE C
-Connie Walczak
Plumas Lake- Yuba County