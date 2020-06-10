Libraries set to reopen Monday

After the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a sudden closure in mid-March, the Colusa County Free Library is scheduled to reopen all seven branches on Monday.
“We have been thankful for your support and understanding as we have navigated unchartered territory, learned new skills, offered new digital lending platforms and implemented digital programming for the first time,” read a release issued by the library. “Simultaneously, we have been planning for both when the library would open its doors, and how to open safely. The wellbeing of our community has been the top consideration in every decision we have made.”
According to the release, the library is taking extra safety precautions upon reopening, including limiting capacity in the library at all times, enforcement of social distancing guidelines, quarantining returned materials for three plus days and reducing hours of operation.
All patrons will be asked to wash their hand upon entering the library and face covering are encouraged, read the release.
According to the release, staff will not be providing one-on-one tech help and computer access and work station space will be limited at this time.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as we can,” read the release. “Our mission is to connect our patrons to materials, information, and services that promote learning and enjoyment for all ages. We are still your Connection Point to the information you need, including books, movies, music, and much more, even at a six foot distance.”
As directives change daily, library staff anticipate many changes to their policies and procedures in the future, read the release, but the facilities will maintain their reduced hours of operation until at least July 31.
Even with social distancing protocols in place, the library still has a couple summer programs planned for kids.
Between June 15 and July 20, the library is offering grab-and-go activity bags for registered children ages zero through five and six through 12 at all branch locations for this year’s installment of their Summer Reading Program.
“Each kit will include a weeks’ worth of activities, craft and/or experiment supplies and prizes that will engage your children’s imagination!” read the release.
According to the release, these kits will be supplemented with digital story times and additional activities posted to the Colusa County Free Library’s Facebook page throughout the six week program.
For more information or to register for the Summer Reading Program, call 458-0379.
The Colusa County Free Library has also partnered with the California Library Association, Butte County Office of Education and the California State Library to host meal sites at five branch locations to help ensure the children of Colusa County have enough to eat this summer.
From June 15-July 29, the library branches in Colusa, Arbuckle, Grimes, Maxwell, and Princeton will be serving grab-and-go, shelf stable meals for children ages zero through 18 each Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:45 a.m until 12:30 p.m.
“Parents or children can access the grab-and-go meals at these sites, for free, when collecting their summer reading activity kits,” read the release.
According to the release, children do not need to be present when picking up meals.
For more information about the new policies, procedures or programming at the Colusa County Free Library, call 458-7671.