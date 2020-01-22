The main branch of the Colusa County Library is now the host site for the Senior Nutrition Program, which is facilitated through a partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services.
According to a release issued by the library, the program’s mission is to assist older individuals in Colusa County to live independently by promoting better health, improved nutrition and reduced isolation through programs coordinated with nutrition-related supportive services.
The program provides nutritious meals for seniors 60 years of age or older and their spouses, even if they are under 60. Recreational and social activities are also provided by the library.
Meals are served daily from 11 a.m. until noon at 738 Market Street in Colusa. For more information, contact the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library at 458-7671.