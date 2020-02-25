Last week, the Colusa Lions Club hosted their annual Lions Student Speaker contest where one deserving Colusa High School student was awarded $100 and the opportunity to win a $10,000 scholarship.
Jim Pingrey, contest chairperson, said three students – Audrey Dunn, Lilly Woodring and Makayla Frias – faced off in this year’s contest, discussing this year’s topic, “Homelessness in California, what should we do?”
Woodring won the competition that was judged by Gina Moresco, Denise Conrado and Ben Felt.
Lions Club member Monica Huey was the timer for the competition while Molly Conrado was the score tallier and Bill Sterk, John Rogers and Bob Woodring acted as the Sergeant at arms and door men.
Woodring will now advance to the district zone competition on March 16 where she has the opportunity to collect $150 if she wins at that level. Should she advance further, 15 regional winners receive $250, zone winners receive $4,500, four area winners receive a $6,500 scholarship and one final winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
According to Pingrey, the contest originated in the San Joaquin area in 1938 and then became statewide in 1959.
In the 1999-2000 contest, Arbuckle native Jonna Lee Henderson won the state event, discussing the topic “Community service – whose responsibility in the new millennium.”