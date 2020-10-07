The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy Department will be hosting a series of book giveaways in October as part of their “And Literacy for All” initiative.
“Books allow families to learn, laugh, and smile together,” said Stefani Santana, IAL literacy liaison. “They also provide the opportunity for families to travel to different places from the comfort of their home, while enriching their lives, enhancing their minds, one page at a time.”
According to a release issued by the Office of Education, the IAL department currently receives funding from a federal grant - provided by the Department of Education - to promote bilingual reading and writing skills to all Colusa County residents, while utilizing mobile technology through the Footsteps2Brilliance program.
“The primary goal is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the end of third grade,” according to the release. “To achieve these goals, the IAL team conducts free book giveaways, has an iPad lending program and is in the process of starting a book sharing program, where students countywide from birth-grade three, will receive ten books they can take home and keep to start their own home library.”
Each person who stops by the IAL table during the scheduled book giveaways will receive a free children’s book.
A literacy puzzle can also be obtained by showing a member of the IAL team a receipt showing the purchase of an item at the participating business during the duration of the book giveaway.
The book giveaway events are scheduled at the following locations:
Colusa
– Oct. 14 at Roccos Bar & Grill from 11 a.m. until noon and Chon’s Taco el Amigo from 1-2 p.m.
– Oct. 15 at Market Street Grill from 11 a.m. until noon and La Autentica de Colima from 1-2 p.m.
– Oct. 16 at Caffinated from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Arbuckle
– Oct. 20 at Rise & Grind from 10-11 a.m. and El Jaliscience from noon until 1 p.m.
– Oct. 21 at Chin Restaurant from noon until 1 p.m. and Ace Hardware from 2-3 p.m.
Williams
– Oct. 27 at La Villa from noon until 1 p.m.
– Oct. 28 at Mi Gusto Es from noon until 1 p.m.
– Oct. 29 at the Colusa County Office of Education’s Education Village from 11 a.m. until noon.
For more information, contact Santana at 491-9405, visit www.andliteracyforall.net and or follow @ccoeAndLiteracyForAll on Facebook.