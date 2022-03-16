During a hearing last week, Colusa County Superior Judge Jeffrey A. Thompson granted a change of venue motion filed by the city of Colusa to a Sacramento court after attorneys representing the county withdrew their opposition.
Colusa County initiated litigation at the end of January against the city of Colusa in an effort to seek an injunction on the expanded Colusa Industrial Park residential development project.
With Colusa Industrial Properties named as a real party of interest, the county’s filing requested a temporary restraining order on development activity until an injunction hearing could be held to determine the need for an additional environmental review in lieu of the project’s expansion, but this request was denied during a hearing on Feb. 22.
Colusa County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Merced Corona said the county is in full support of the Colusa Industrial Park residential project as originally proposed and approved, but is concerned with the environmental consequences and threat to public safety that the expanded project may pose as a result of what he called neglect on the part of the city to follow land use law.
“We’re simply requesting that a proper environmental review be conducted on this substantially changed project,” said Corona.
Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain said the city feels that it went through the proper steps in moving the project along and followed the guidelines of the California Environmental Quality Act and is confident that it will prevail in the future.
“The Colusa Sunrise Landing Project helps create a better quality of life for our community,” a statement released by the city on Feb. 10 said. “We regret that this matter could not be resolved internally, and hope that this litigation is resolved in a timely manner.”
In 2007, the expanded Colusa Industrial Park residential development project planned for 151 acres of land north and northwest of Colusa County Airport was to include a mixed-use community with 286 residential units, improvements to the existing golf course, and various commercial and office uses, according to the county.
City officials said the project was fully reviewed by the city, including environmental compliance and multiple public hearings before the city’s planning commission and the city council from 2016 to 2018. During that public input period, there were no comments from the county related to current allegations.
The county, however, claims that the city approved a series of additional changes to the project during this time without further environmental review.
County officials said the Sacramento County court has not scheduled a hearing for this case at this time.