Live United-Run United Spooktacular River Run raises money for local United Way

The Halloween weekend kicked off Saturday with the return of the Live United-Run United Spooktacular River Run to Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City for the first time in two years.
Despite the yearlong absence, Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Executive Director Bob Harlan said the process of bringing it back was seamless.
“It was like it had never been gone,” Harlan said. “We had a lot of the same volunteers and a lot of the same (people) participating. We have almost all of (our) sponsors back … it was almost like we didn’t miss a year.”
All the proceeds from the 5K/10K run/walk go to help fund the United Way and all its programs and agencies.
He said at last check there were over 200 registered for the run.
Harlan said United Way is currently working on a new program, currently in its infant state, that will help steer low-income families on a better path to help their children educationally and health-wise.
It’s called the Born Learning Academy, which is a program Harlan said is all across the country but currently absent in California.
Harlan said assuming the pandemic remains at a manageable rate, he hopes to have classes up and running for parents at Bernard Preschool in Yuba City starting in February.
“(The) program is for parents who want to work with their children to help rise out of poverty,” he said.
The classes, Harlan said, are taught by professionals within the Yuba City Unified School District. The curriculum, he said, involves providing the tools necessary to help children learn how to read better, identify shapes and work on their math skills.
Harlan said there is also a section dedicated to healthy living in a single-family household.
The classes run for six weeks and start each Thursday at 5 p.m. with dinner for the parents and their children, Harlan said.
“A healthy kid is needed as well,” he said.
While the sign-up phase is still a work in progress, Harlan hopes to have 20 families registered by December or January unless the area sees another rise in COVID-19 cases.
He said the program was originally supposed to begin in August 2020, but was put on hold due to COVID-19.
There were many families on Saturday participating in the run to help fund the Born Learning Academy in Yuba-Sutter.
Some were dressed in Halloween attire, while others had their best running gear on to help them smoke the course in record time.
The general opinion by many was that the return of the river run is good for the area.
“It’s nice to be out with people, get some exercise and support the United Way,” Lexy Kidd said.