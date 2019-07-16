Tri Counties Bank announced last week the promotion of Colusa resident Daniel Bailey. Bailey will be stepping into the roles of Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer for the bank and will now oversee all of commercial and retail banking, bankwide marketing, product management, and digital channels in addition to the commercial banking group.
According to a release issued by Tri Counties Bank, Bailey will now oversee approximately 750 of the bank’s 1,100 employees.
As a Colusa native, Bailey has resided in the area for the past 25 years.
“I’m a small town guy, and I’ve found over my 28-year career that small town principles work very well in any community, large or small,” said Bailey. “Growing up in a small town, and raising my family here, has shaped who I am and how I approach business, and that’s been a very good thing for me and our company.
Bailey joined Tri Counties Bank as the Executive Vice President, Retail Banking & Bank Operations, in 2007, and was promoted to Chief Retail Banking Officer in 2015, read the press release. Prior to joining Tri Counties Bank’s executive team, Bailey spent more than 15 years at Wells Fargo Bank, with responsibility for retail branches from Sacramento north to the Oregon border.
“Dan’s leadership over the past 12 years has certainly helped to shape the company we’ve become, and he has contributed significantly to our organization’s success. In his expanded role we look forward to continued progress and success as we work diligently to operate the premier community banking organization in northern and central California,” said Rick Smith, CEO & President of Tri Counties Bank.