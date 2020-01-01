Local cheerleader to dance in London’s New Year’s Day parade

Colusa High School senior Rebecca Randolph is one of more than 800 high school cheerleaders from across the United States that will represent the Memphis, Tenn. cheerleading group Varsity Spirit in the London New Year’s Day Parade today.
The individuals invited to perform in the London celebration are part of the All-American program, selected from Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) at summer camps across the country. All-Americans are chosen based on superior athletic and leadership skills. Only the top 12% of athletes who attend camp earn the chance to perform in the holiday spectacular.
Randolph has been part of the CHS cheer squad for four years, serving as captain for two. Along with her dedication to waking up at 5 a.m. for cheer practice each day, she keeps very busy as Senior Class President, participates on the track team, is a member of ESA, ASB and won football homecoming queen.
Outside of her already active school schedule, Randolph volunteers and teaches pre-school aged kids and is a Wyldlife leader at her local church. During high school, Randolph has been outstanding in leadership, academics and athletics. She has been accepted to the University of Nevada, Reno, and waiting to hear from Boise State where she hopes to cheer while majoring in Nursing.