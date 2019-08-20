First Presbyterian Church of Colusa is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
“We do accept walk-ins, but it is easier for the staff to keep a continuous steady flow of clients if they call for an appointment,” said Nancy Dickson, blood drive coordinator.
Individuals must weight 110 pounds and have a photo ID to donate.
Dickson said donors should also eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating.
Those 16-17 years of age are also required to have a signed Parent Consent Form.
Dickson said individuals with tattoos can donate if their tattoos are older than 12 months or have been done in a California certified shop. For those with work done outside of California under the 12 month mark, an individual may check the Vitalant website to determine if the tattoo parlor where the work was done has been approved by that state’s Board of Health.
For more information, to get a parent consent form or to schedule an appointment, contact Nancy Dickson at 933-0606.