Local cross county participants were among the 111 runners that converged on Williams High School last Wednesday to traverse the 3.1 mile predominantly flat course in the first Mid-Valley League meet of the season.
In the varsity men’s race, Colusa’s team literally ran away from the field as five harriers posted top 10
finishes including Jacob Arce (20:10 – fourth place), Jose Valdez (20:17 – fifth place), Keith Chavez (20:38 – sixth place), Cole Simmons (21:09 – ninth place) and Lucas Garin (21:11 – 10th place).
Pierce freshman Joel Magallon (20:38), crossed the line in seventh place.
Pierce’s varsity women’s squad, led by Ari Sanchez who was second overall in a time of 24:08, had a solid outing taking second place behind Durham.
Rounding out the Bears’ team was Diana Huerta (30:51), Gisela Huerta (30:57), Celeste Grajeda (31:51) and Audrey Cline (36:43).
Williams’ Valeria Orozco (26:26) and Colusa’s Veronica Jauregui (27:09) took fifth and eighth place
respectively in the varsity race.
Colusa’s JV girls bested Winters behind four top 10 placings, which included Lupita Perez (26:13, third place), Lissandra Fuerte (27:27, fourth place), Gladis Almaraz (29:47, seventh place) and Lisa Valdez (31:03, ninth place).
The RedHawks got their best finish of the day in the JV boy’s race as Tyler Moss won it in a time of 19:41 while teammates Ethan Lay (24:45) was sixth, Michael Harris (25:41) eighth and Antonio Garcia (25:56) ninth, but it was not enough to top Winters in the team competition.
County teams will return to Williams on Septembers 25 for the second MVL meet.