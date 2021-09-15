The California Fire Foundation announced $680,000 in wildfire safety grants to local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups. Departments in Glenn, Tehama and Colusa counties are included in areas receiving funding, according to a news release from Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
The grants are part of the Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program and will fund personal protective equipment, specialized fire fighting equipment, and programs for vegetation mitigation and fuel reduction.
In Colusa County, the Williams Fire Protection Authority will receive $7,000. In Glenn County, Artois Fire Protection District ($10,000), Bayliss Fire Protection District ($7,500), Elk Creek Fire Protection District ($30,000), and Ord Bend Fire Protection District ($7,500) received funding. In Tehama County, the Tehama Conservation Fund will receive $15,000.
As part of California’s strategy to reduce the size and severity of wildfires, CalFire is also directing nearly $138 million in funding for 105 fire prevention programs across the state, including grants to two projects in Tehama County and one in Glenn County.
“This year, wildfires have once again been extremely severe and damaging, which only highlights our continued need to perform more community-based fire prevention projects,” CalFire Director Chief Thomas Porter said. “Our wildfire and forest strategy includes funding these types of fire prevention projects to reduce the severity of wildfires and harden our communities.”
Resource District of Tehama County is receiving $4.8 million for the TinderSmart Tehama Phase II Components A, B, and C Project, which will reduce hazardous vegetative fuels around homes and adjacent open spaces within private parcels owned by willing Tehama County participants.
According to the FHSZ Viewer, most of Tehama County is classified as very high and high within its State Responsibility Area, Local Responsibility Area, and Wildland Urban Interface lands. CalFire said reducing these fuels will reduce the risk of ignition and fire spread around structures and adjacent open areas, therefore reducing the risk of Greenhouse gas release through wildfire. To do so, vegetative fuels will be treated using an array of methods such as chipping, mastication, and hand treatment.
A second grant to come through the CalFire program to Tehama County is $180,000 to fund the Safety, Secondary Access Community Planning and Evacuation Routing Project. The organization to be the recipient of the grant is the Tehama County Transportation Commission.
The project’s goals are aligned with the state’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and will further progress towards a more sustainable future. The plan will model travel demand to manage travel time in case of an emergency thus increasing the efficiency of the transportation system. Land-use and development will become more sustainable through service gaps identification and analysis. The overall vision of the project aims to enhance the equability, and sustainability of the region’s transportation system by providing the analysis, actions, and deliverables needed to coordinate a safe and effective emergency response.
In Glenn County, the Glenn County Resource Conservation District will receive $409,586 for Stony Gorge hazardous fuels reduction.
“Sacramento is finally starting to listen,” said Assemblyman James Gallagher, who helped pass the legislation through the Legislature earlier this year. “It’s been an uphill battle convincing the political establishment at the State Capitol to make wildfire prevention a priority. We’ve been relentless on this issue, and I am pleased to see some positive movement in the right direction.”
CalFire’s Fire Prevention grants enable local organizations, such as fire safe councils, to implement activities addressing the risk of wildfire potential for communities.
Funded activities include fuel reduction, wildfire planning and fire prevention education.