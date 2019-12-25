Local group hosts rally prior to impeachment hearings

Members of Indivisible Colusa County organized rallies in Colusa and Williams last week to urge the U.S. Congress to impeach President Donald Trump – events that coincided with similar “Impeach and Remove” rallies that happened across the country on Dec. 17.
“Our local rallies are part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds Donald Trump accountable for his corrupt actions,” said Jennifer Roberts, a member of the group and Arbuckle resident, in a press release.
Roberts said the evidence of Trump’s impeachable offenses is overwhelming. She said Trump withheld nearly $400 million of Congressionally-appropriated military aid in order to strong-arm Ukraine into interfering in next year’s elections, obstructed the impeachment inquiry by refusing to release documents subpoenaed by Congress, and blocked testimony of multiple high-level White House officials.
According to Roberts, about 30 people participated in the local rallies and several other onlookers responded with either positive honks and waives or yells of opposition and select hand gestures.
“The people who came to our rally weren’t there to celebrate,” said Roberts. “It’s a terrible thing to have to impeach a President. We came out to show our support for democracy and the U.S. Constitution.”