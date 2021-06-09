Postseason honors for the recently completed high school sports season continued on Thursday with the formal release of prep baseball, boys basketball and a complete rundown of each award given to Pierce High School throughout the modified year.
In baseball, River Valley and Yuba City each received a pair of league honors in the Capital Valley Conference. RV’s Ryan Bradford and Evan Hillary were awarded first-team status while Landon Comer and Bryson Reif made the team for YC.
Colusa baseball on Wednesday wrapped up one of its best seasons ever, finishing 27-1 with a sweep over Live Oak.
Ethan Lay and Drew Bradbury were named co-most valuable players for the Sacramento Valley League.
Colusa’s Emanuel Frias, Justin Lee, Nick Price and Luke Kalfsbeek were named to the all-SVL postseason team.
In boys basketball, YC’s Jalen Hale earned all-CVC following just a five-game season for the Honkers.
Hale averaged a team-high 24 points per game.
Pierce releases all postseason honors
In volleyball, Betsy Myers, Katie Williams, Maria Rivera, Sierra Murphy and Ashlyn Wooldridge were named to the all-SVL team.
In football, Eduardo Ambriz, Justin Mathews, Luke Voorhees, Eduardo Paiz and Jesus Ruiz earned postseason accolades.
Pierce’s Louis Franklin, Bryce Murphy, Ryan Travis and Tristan Miller were named to the SVL baseball team; while Betsy Myers and Sierra Murphy were named for softball.
In boys basketball, Justin Mathews, Christian Mat, Eduardo Paiz and Luke Voorhees earned postseason league recognition. For girls basketball, Pierce’s Jocelyn Medina and Mayra Sanchez were named to the all-SVL team.