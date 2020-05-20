Due to the state government-mandated shelter-in-place order to slow down the spread of COVID-19, the state budget went from a $6 billion surplus to an estimated $18 - $54 billion deficit.
Local legislators reacted to Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2020-21 May revision budget proposal to the Legislature, announced Thursday noon.
State Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama), vice chair of the Senate Budget Committee, issued the following statement:
“The only real solution to California’s budget challenge is to get Californians back to work – responsibly – in accordance with local public health guidelines.
“Relying on federal bailouts is not a budget solution. And tax increases would deepen this economic slowdown. It is only through the reopening of the economy that the state will climb out of this recession.”
Nielsen also said that had it not been for Californians voting for Proposition 2 to create the Rainy Day Fund, the state would have been in far worse shape. “Small communities have been hit the hardest by this economic shutdown. Rural counties need to be assured that they receive equitable funding in the already passed CARES Act, federal money that the state has not distributed.”
Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) said while they anticipate some federal funding, it can’t be relied on.
“We need to look at our reserves,” said Gallagher. “We put that money aside to use on a rainy day and now would be a good time.”
According to Gallagher, the biggest boost to the economy that can be controlled locally is a responsible and safe reopening of counties across the state, a process he believes is happening too slowly at the moment.
“That money will help fund things we all rely on such as law enforcement and fire personnel,” said Gallagher.
Gallagher said it is important to stabilize the state budget and reopening the state will help facilitate that.