Local posts to host annual Colusa County Veterans Picnic

The Colusa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2441 and the Maxwell American Legion Post 218 have teamed up again this year to host the annual Colusa County Veterans Picnic on Saturday.
Organizer Bill Tanner said this is the tenth year the event has been held – with a pandemic-related hiatus last year – to allow the local veteran community to gather together, swap stories and socialize.
According to Tanner, he and two fellow veterans started the picnic in 2011 after traveling around the county in search of car parts for a hot rod they were building.
“We started talking to people and realized that there were a lot of veterans out there, so we wanted to do something to bring them together,” said Tanner.
The two posts have teamed up to combine manpower and resources for various events within the Colusa County community for years, said Tanner, from hosting a veterans car show to facilitating the annual Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies.
According to Tanner, a picnic committee comprised of members from both posts have been planning the picnic since February.
At the picnic, a meal of pulled pork, chicken or sausage will be served with beans, assorted chips, coleslaw and a soft drink or bottled water will be available to purchase for $15.
A raffle will also be held and prizes donated by local businesses will be awarded. Door prizes will be presented as well, said Tanner.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Maxwell American Legion and the Colusa Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“We are a non-profit so we help out with anything that local vets might need throughout the year,” said Tanner.
The picnic will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
All veterans, their families and members of the community are welcome to attend.