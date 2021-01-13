SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his $ 227.2 billion budget proposal. The state is unexpectedly receiving between $15* billion to $26** billion in additional one-time revenue.
Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama), Vice Chair of the Senate Budget & Fiscal Review Committee, issued the following statement:
“This one-time money must be spent on one-time expenses to help those most harmed by COVID-19 – children, mom-and-pop shops and those struggling with joblessness. The state continues to face ongoing budget deficits despite the current unexpected revenue.
“Children are not learning. They have not seen the inside of a classroom for eight months. Many are failing and facing mental health challenges. Parents are at their wit’s end trying to work and provide for their children’s instruction.
“Children’s learning and health must come first. Schools must open safely regardless of the demands of the adults involved. There is no equity when private schools are open, and public schools are not. The vast majority of families cannot afford to have independent child care or arrange for pods with private tutors.
“Millions of Californians are jobless. Countless small businesses have permanently closed including 40,000 restaurants, and many more on are the brink of closing.
“EDD must be fixed to ensure that Californians receive the help they need.
“California must be a state that enables entrepreneurs and businesses to create jobs for our people.”
Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) issued the following statement in response to the release of Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2021-2022 state budget:
“The Governor’s Budget, like many of his long, drawn out pronouncements, is big on splash and small on substance. The small business stimulus plan allocates $1.5 billion to electric vehicle infrastructure instead of getting more dollars to struggling businesses and their employees.
$600 additional stimulus payments? How about ensuring that the unemployed can actually get their benefits? That is costing us $2.4 billion that could be spent on getting aid to those most in need or re-opening schools.
$2 billion for schools but we still aren’t doing the one thing that would help them re-open: make the vaccine available to teachers and support staff immediately.
Lastly, this budget only contains $370 million for vaccine distribution when right now we are only getting 45% of existing vaccine stock into arms.
Face it: this Governor is terrible on implementation. All this while our infrastructure is literally neglected forestry management. We need greater focus on these investments.”