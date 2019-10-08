A change of scenery greeted local cross country runners last week as Mid-Valley League competition resumed through the hilly terrain at the Arbuckle Golf Club on Oct. 2.
As they have in every MVL meet so far this season the Colusa varsity boy’s won their division, this time edging Winters 31-33.
Comprising the RedHawk team in the three-mile race was Keith Chavez (19:06 – third place), Jacob Arce (19:09 – fourth place), Jose Valdez (19:30 – seventh place), Tyler Moss (19:30 – ninth place) and Cole Simmons (19:53 – 13th place).
The Pierce JV boys turned in a dominant performance on the two-mile course led by freshman Joel Magallon (13:30) who outdistanced the field for the second straight week and Angel Cabrera (13:53) who crossed the line in second place.
Joining Magallon and Cabrera was Keith Grimmer (14:05 – fifth place), Brandon Carabez (14:53-9 th place) and Gabe Wilkerson (15:17 – 11th place)
Two Colusa JV boys cracked the top 10 including Cody Koregelos (14:08-6 th place) and Michael Harris (14:17 – eighth place).
Among the varsity girls field, Pierce’s Ari Sanchez (23:57) continued her strong season and was the top local finisher taking second place, while the Williams girls were second in the team competition, behind
Durham, led by Valeria Orozco (25:01 – fifth place) and Nayeli Contreras (27:52 – 10th place).
Colusa’s Veronica Jauregui (26:45) took ninth place in the three-mile race.
Lupita Perez (17:04), Lissandra Fuerte (17:39) and Gladis Almaraz (18:04) paced the RedHawks in the JV girl’s event, finishing third, sixth and eighth respectively, while the Bears’ Diana Huerta (17:47) and
Gisela Huerta (18:26) were seventh and 10th.
County harriers are back on flat ground today at Durham High School as the Trojans host this week’s MVL contest.