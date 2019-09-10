Numerous firefighters from the area headed north last week to provide assistance as the Red Bank Fire continues to blaze 25 miles west of Red Bluff in Tehama County.
Cal Fire reported Tuesday morning that the fire, which began Thursday afternoon, has burned 8,838 acres and was 55 percent contained, as of Tuesday afternoon.
The cause of the fire, according to Cal Fire, is suspected to be a lightning strike.
Fifty-four crews have been assigned to assist with the fire, including strike teams with multiple engines from Colusa, Sutter and Yuba counties.
David Avera, engineer for the Colusa Fire Department, said the Colusa County Strike Team that was assembled included three personnel from the Colusa Fire Department, four personnel from the Williams Fire Department, four personnel from the Maxwell Fire Department, three personnel from the Yuba City Fire Department and three personnel from the Pleasant Grove Fire Department.
Williams Fire Chief Jeff Gilbert said in addition to the five engine strike team organized by the Colusa Fire Department, Sacramento River Fire Protection District also sent OES water tender 31 to assist in fire containment efforts.
A total of 2,193 fire personnel have been assigned to man the 24 helicopters, 192 engines, 34 bulldozers and 40 water tenders that have been dispatched to contain the flames.
As if Tuesday morning, Cal Fire reported that two structures have been destroyed by the blaze.
Avera said Cal Fire units handled the initial attacks to contain the fire and strike teams were called in to help maintain these fire lines.
“Our team will be assisting the initial attack crews by supplying hose lays along the constructed fire line,” Avera said.
Cal Fire reported Tuesday that acreage growth on the Red Bank Fire continues to hold but winds gusts expected Tuesday night could challenges these control lines.
“Conditions on the South Fire remain dynamic due to the amount of open fire line,” read a Cal Fire incident report. “Cal Fire Incident Management Team 5 is working in conjunction with the United States Forest Service resources, and has assumed suppression responsibilities for State Responsible Area land located south of Cottonwood Creek.”
While evacuations have been lifted as of Tuesday, CalFire suggests motorists should drive cautiously and always yield to emergency vehicles that are traveling on and off of the roads and highways.
“Fire danger remains elevated and everyone should continue to use extreme caution and refrain from daily activities that may spark a wildland fire,” read a CalFire incident report.
Officials from the Colusa Fire Department reported Tuesday afternoon that all Strike Team personnel have returned home safely from Tehama County.