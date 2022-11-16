Local tribe kicks off donations for annual holiday basket program

The Cachil Dehe Band of Wintun Indians of the Colusa Indian Community Council recently donated $2,000 to the Ministerial Association of Colusa County (MACC) for its annual Christmas Food Basket program, jump starting a fund for the program facilitated solely on donations.
“We’ll see our greatest need this year, due to declining benefit programs coupled with the rising cost of goods, but we are thankful for this donation, as it really makes a dent in our efforts to feed our community,” said Jason McMullan, executive director of the MACC.
According to McMullan, the Christmas Food Basket program is expected to provide 60 pounds of perishable and non-perishable goods to an estimated 800 families this year.
McMullan said the food that will be stocked in this year’s baskets will come from several sources, including local grocery stores – Sav-Mor and Grocery Outlet, partnering food banks, and donations from larger regional grocers, such as Wal-Mart.
In previous years, McMullan said each Christmas food basket typically came with a ham, flour, sugar, butter, milk, bread, peanut butter, oatmeal, fresh potatoes, onions, apples, oranges and various canned vegetables and soups.
The MACC has been overseeing the Christmas Food Basket program for three years now, after taking over operations from the Colusa Food Basket Association and its many volunteers in 2020.
“They asked the Ministerial Association if we would oversee it, through our food distribution sites throughout the county,” said McMullan. “We were up for the task, and saw to it that we reached more families in communities that usually found it more difficult to come down to the fairgrounds to receive food for the holidays.”
The MACC, a nonprofit that was formed by over 20 ministers and their churches in Colusa County, has been facilitating monthly food distributions for the last 10-15 years but, as an association, they were able to expand their efforts to several Colusa County communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McMullan said those that are interested in volunteering or donating to MACC should visit the organization’s website. Monetary donations and paper applications can also be sent to: Ministerial Association of Colusa County, P.O. Box 674, Colusa, CA 95932.
For more information about the Ministerial Association of Colusa County or the Christmas Food Basket program, call 530-419-9584 or visit www.colusamacc.org.