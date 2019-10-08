In local volleyball action Maxwell won the week notching two victories in league play while Pierce went 1-1 and Colusa finished 0-1 as did Williams.
Maxwell 3, Esparto 0 (10/1)
Maxwell 3, CORE Butte 0 (10/3)
The Panthers took sole possession of second place in the Mountain Valley League after defeating Esparto 25-9-25-20, 25-20 at home and downing CORE Butte 25-21, 27-25, 25-7 on the road.
As she has multiple times this season, junior Laynee Haywood led the Panthers with an all-round effort that included six kills, 19 digs and 14 service receptions.
Maxwell also got significant contributions from Rosa Corona with 13 digs, Paige Vierra with 13 assists and Leah Ferrara who had six kills and served five aces.
Last Thursday in the win over the Lynx, serving was a major factor in the outcome as the Panthers recorded 32 aces, including 12 by Vierra who also made 10 assists.
Corona registered a team high 13 digs, while Haywood finished with 10 digs and six kills and Ferrara tallied seven kills and nine assists.
Maxwell (10-6, 3-1) was in Biggs yesterday and has a showdown with Portola on Thursday at home in a match where a win could give the Panthers a share of first place.
Willows 3, Pierce 2 (10/1)
Pierce 3, Winters 0 (10/3)
After a heartbreaking 25-7, 25-15, 21-25, 22-25, 13-15 five set loss to the Honkers in Willows, the Bears took out their frustrations in Winters routing the Warriors 25-8, 25-5, 25-8.
In Willows, Pierce seemingly had the situation in hand after winning the first two sets, but the scrappy Honkers fought back to claim the match.
Making matters worse, the Bears also lost libero Betsy Myers, third in the Northern Section in digs with 333, to a significant injury.
Filling in admirably for Myers however was junior Maria Rivera who made 15 digs and 24 service receptions.
Emily Ehrke added 17 assists and 13 digs to the effort, while Sierra Murphy handed out 21 assists.
Leading the attack was Ashlyn Wooldridge and Katie Williams who recorded seven and six kills respectively.
In the easy win over the Warriors, Ehrke had a team-high six kills while Williams, Lexi Dorantes and Halle Charter each pitched in with five.
Sierra Murphy helped facilitate the offense with 14 assists.
Spearheading the defense was Ehrke and Rivera who finished with six digs apiece.
Pierce (15-10, 2-1) hosted Live Oak on Tuesday before heading to San Diego to take part in the Southern California Invitational Tournament, which runs October 11-12.
Willows 3, Colusa 1 (10/3)
With a chance to force a three way tie in the SVL, the RedHawks were unable overcome their own mistakes and suffered a four set loss at the at the hands of the Honkers in Willows by scores of 29-31, 25-22, 23-25, 22-25.
Although the match was a statistical dead heat in most categories, 16 missed serves by the RedHawks ultimately proved to be the difference.
Carly Lay had a huge night delivering career high 24 kills to lead Colusa at the net while fellow middle hitter Hannah Taylor hammered home 16, but it wasn’t enough past the Honkers.
Setter Annie Lay did her part for the offense dishing out 45 assists, often chasing down passes to give the RedHawks an opportunity to hit.
In the back row Amber Morales stayed busy making 19 digs and 40 service receptions.
Also contributing to the defensive effort was Abby Myers with 14 digs and 21 receptions along with Emily Pingrey who accounted for 10 digs and 13 service receptions.
It’s a busy week for the RedHawks (18-12, 1-2) hosted Winters on Tuesday and entertain Live Oak on Thursday before traveling to Carmel to compete in the first annual Padre Invitational Tournament.
Durham 3, Williams 0 (10/1)
Still hunting for its first Mid-Valley League win, Williams was unsuccessful last Tuesday falling 14-25, 14-25, 12-25 in Durham.
The Yellowjackets, who have a full slate of league matches this week, provided no statistics.
Williams (3-14, 0-2) was in Trowbridge to face East Nicolaus Monday, hosted Durham on Tuesday and finishes the week Thursday at home against Hamilton City.