Three locals have joined the ranks of one of the nations most prestigious collegiate societies.
Sarah Marsh, student at Texas A&M University and Arbuckle native, Juanita Parra Alcaraz, student at California State University, Sacramento and Maxwell native and Jordan Wilson, student at the University of California, Davis and Maxwell native, were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
“Marsh is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year,” read a release issued by the Society. “Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.”
According to the release, only the top ten percent of seniors and seven and a half percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
“Graduate students in the top ten percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction,” read the release.
Phi Kappa Phi, which was founded in 1897, has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines with the goal of recognizing and promoting academic excellence in all fields of higher education and engage the community of scholars in service to others.