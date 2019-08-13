Work has begun to give Williams City Hall a long overdue makeover.
Frank Kennedy, Williams City Administrator, said it has been an estimated 37 years since the last time the building was painted.
“We wanted to give the little lady a nice face lift,” Kennedy said.
The entire building, including the adjacent fire department, will receive a fresh coat of paint as well as updated signage and window repairs. A fresh trim color will also be added to update the look of the building, Kennedy said.
The window awning that have been on the building for many years have been removed while the updates are being made, and according to Kennedy, talks of putting the awning back on or using different window coverings will continue while updates are made.
City officials went through an informal bidding process and selected the lowest qualifying bid from Yuba City-based All Superior Custom Paining Contractors for the project.
Kennedy said the entire update will cost under $30,000 and should take no more than three weeks to complete.
“It cost a lot less than you would think for all of the updates,” Kennedy said. “Especially since the fire department will be paying for half.”
Kennedy said during the next few weeks, City Hall will remain open and fully functional, dispite the continued work on the building.
“This is a key step towards returning this iconic building to its former glory,” it was stated on the city of Willams website.