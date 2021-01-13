Caltrans crews are scheduled to close the north- and southbound Interstate 5 Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas in Glenn County for construction, according to a press release.
The closure is scheduled to start 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, and continue through Dec. 31.
The closure of the neighboring north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas in Colusa County has been extended to March 31 for additional construction activity.
The rest areas are located off of I-5 between the cities of Orland and Williams.
During the closures, northbound I-5 motorists will be directed to use the Corning rest areas in Tehama County (about 25 miles north of Willows) and southbound drivers will be directed to the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County (about 34 miles south of Maxwell).
According to the press release, Caltrans is investing $13.8 million to update the wastewater and water systems at the Maxwell and Willows rest areas. TSI Engineering Inc. of North Highlands is the contractor for both projects.
The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.