Long-term closure scheduled for local rest areas

Caltrans announced last week that the rest areas on the north and southbound sides of Interstate 5 between Williams and Maxwell will be closed for construction activities beginning Friday.
According to a release issued by Caltrans, the rest areas are expected to be closed to motorists through early fall.
“The closure will allow crews to perform $5.7 million in upgrades to the rest area’s water and wastewater systems,” read the release.
Portable roadside message boards will to used to publicize the closure. Motorists will be directed to use either the Willows rest area, located about 29 miles north of the Maxwell rest area, or the Dunnigan rest area, located about 34 miles south, as an alternative during the closure.
According to the release, weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong construction work at this site. The department will be issuing construction updates on Twitter and Facebook as the project progresses.