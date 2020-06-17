Seven mailboxes at the Arbuckle Post Office were pried open over the weekend.
Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark Cortreras said an employee of the post office noticed that three boxes has been pried open when arriving to work on Saturday morning.
A report was filed and upon further investigation it was discovered that an addition four mailboxes were also pried open.
According to Contreras, the post office has notified the owners of the seven mailboxes.
It is unclear at this time if anything was taken from the mailboxes, said Contreras, but scraps of torn up paper were found on the ground near the boxes that were tampered with.
“Nobody has said there is any missing mail at this time,” said Contraras.
According to Contraras, this is being considered an isolated incident but the post office is looking at other precautionary measures to prevent further mailbox tampering.