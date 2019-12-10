For the last three years, Williams Elementary School fifth-grader Phillip Santillan has been working hard to make sure every child in Colusa County gets at least one Christmas present.
Inspired by an assignment in his third grade class, Phillip approached this teacher with the idea to organize a toy drive and donate the toys received to foster children within the county in 2017.
“He knew foster kids don’t get a lot or anything for Christmas,” said Melissa Santillan, Phillip’s mom. “He said he would be sad if he didn’t get anything so he wanted to do something to make sure those kids won’t be sad on Christmas either.”
His teacher at the time, Mrs. Gonzalez, thought this was a great idea and helped make it come to life, said Santillan.
According to Santillan, the toy drive took off the first year, with over 400 donations collected.
“The second year wasn’t as big but Phillip still wanted to keep this going,” said Santillan. “He said he would like to do this for as long as he can, even if he is not in school anymore.”
Santillan said her son has been so devoted to the drive that even a recent trip to Disneyland did not distract him.
“I though he was going to forget about it this year since we were going to be gone but he came to me and said ‘Mom, we’ve got to get the boxes out of storage and put them out.’”
The toy drive continues until Friday, Dec. 13. Donations of new, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off in the office at:
- Williams Elementary School, located at 1404 E St., Williams.
- Williams Upper Elementary School, located at 300 11th St.
- Williams Junior Senior High School, located at 260 11th St.
At the conclusion of the toy drive, Phillip and his father will collect all of the donations and take them to the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children who assist with the distribution.
“We hope we have a lot of response this year,” said Santillan.