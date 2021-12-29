A Colusa resident has been arrested for attempted murder after an altercation broke out on his front yard.
Colusa Police Chief Josh Fitch said officers from his department responded to reports of a disturbance in front of a residence on the 900 block of Jay Street on the afternoon of Dec. 21.
“An acquaintance of the resident was in the front yard yelling for help and was being struck by another subject who was yielding a metal object,” said Fitch.
Fitch said when the resident of the home, Melvish Sharma, 22, heard the calls for help he armed himself with a handgun and went out to investigate.
“When he did, the subject reportedly turned his attention to Sharma and approached him swinging the metal object,” said Fitch.
Sharma fired one shot from his 9mm handgun striking the victim in the upper left torso area, according to Fitch, before the victim left the area.
Sharma, among others, called to report the incident.
Fitch said when officers arrived on the scene of the incident, Sharma was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Colusa County Jail for attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.
The weapon was recovered from the scene, according to Fitch, and the victim was transported to Advantist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.